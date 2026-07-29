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Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net profit of Prabhu Steel Industries rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.994.81 4 OPM %4.211.46 -PBDT0.250.13 92 PBT0.210.12 75 NP0.160.09 78

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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