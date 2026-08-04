Prachay Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 20.18 croreNet profit of Prachay Capital rose 3.03% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.1816.08 25 OPM %73.4474.94 -PBDT4.123.65 13 PBT3.012.71 11 NP2.041.98 3
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