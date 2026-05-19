Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 45.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 90.96 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 45.56% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 90.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.67% to Rs 30.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 338.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.