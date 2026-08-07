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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 49.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 49.91% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.87% to Rs 93.71 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 49.91% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 93.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.7177.53 21 OPM %14.6813.22 -PBDT13.249.72 36 PBT10.697.15 50 NP8.355.57 50

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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