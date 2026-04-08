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Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana offered loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore so far

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Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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The government gave an account of 11 Years of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) which is driving financial inclusion and micro-enterprise growth in the country. PMMY has evolved into a powerful instrument of empowerment and aspiration, with 57 crore+ loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore. It offers easy credit access with four distinct loan categories: Shishu, Kishor, Tarun and TarunPlus. Over the past decade, PMMY has progressed into a more technology-driven, integrated and sustainable lending framework. Mudra loans are extended for a wide range of activities that promote income generation and employment creation.

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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