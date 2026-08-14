Praj Industries rallied 4.45% to Rs 335.82 after the company reported a sharp 117.64% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.60 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 5.33 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 11.81% YoY to Rs 715.82 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 119.17% YoY to Rs 21.04 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA stood at Rs 30 crore in Q1 FY27, down 4.46% from Rs 31.40 crore in Q1 FY26. Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 4.19% from 4.90% in the year-ago quarter.

On the geographical front, the domestic market contributed 75% of the company's revenue, while exports accounted for the remaining 25%.

The bioenergy business generated revenue of Rs 474 crore, registering a growth of 23.9% YoY. Revenue from the high-purity business increased 14.6% YoY to Rs 85 crore, while engineering business revenue declined 14.3% to Rs 157 crore. The company reported order intake of Rs 1,000 crore during the quarter, indicating continued demand across its business segments. Ashish Gaikwad, MD, Praj Industries said, While the external business environment remained uncertain, we have made a definite progress on few long-term growth vectors. Key developments this quarter include securing a Bio-IBA order for the countrys first commercial scale demo plant, signing a long-term framework agreement for precision fabrication and modularization solutions for hyperscale data centers, and receiving first order from a leading semiconductor player for ultra-pure water and ZLD solutions. As we move further into the financial year, we expect to build on this momentum and deliver improved performance.