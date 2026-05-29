Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 844.56 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 70.84% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 844.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 859.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.11% to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 3167.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3228.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.