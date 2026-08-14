Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 117.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 715.82 croreNet profit of Praj Industries rose 117.42% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 715.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 640.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales715.82640.20 12 OPM %4.204.91 -PBDT46.3034.82 33 PBT21.059.61 119 NP11.615.34 117
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