Prakash Industries standalone net profit declines 22.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 1032.00 croreNet profit of Prakash Industries declined 22.02% to Rs 71.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 1032.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1037.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1032.001037.08 0 OPM %14.2813.30 -PBDT135.59133.13 2 PBT92.7491.40 1 NP71.2791.40 -22
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