Prakash Industries standalone net profit declines 22.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 1032.00 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries declined 22.02% to Rs 71.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 1032.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1037.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1032.001037.0814.2813.30135.59133.1392.7491.4071.2791.40

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