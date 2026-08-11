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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Industries standalone net profit declines 22.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit declines 22.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 1032.00 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries declined 22.02% to Rs 71.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 1032.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1037.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1032.001037.08 0 OPM %14.2813.30 -PBDT135.59133.13 2 PBT92.7491.40 1 NP71.2791.40 -22

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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