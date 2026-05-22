Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 919.87 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 2.74% to Rs 93.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 919.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 844.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.28% to Rs 333.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 3478.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4014.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.