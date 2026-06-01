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Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 31.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.97% to Rs 223.15 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 31.00% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 223.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.94% to Rs 43.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 788.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales223.15182.95 22 788.71780.48 1 OPM %7.659.58 -8.4315.08 - PBDT22.3317.68 26 72.91123.23 -41 PBT18.5214.72 26 58.24112.17 -48 NP13.4810.29 31 43.2683.10 -48

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

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