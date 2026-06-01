Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 31.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.97% to Rs 223.15 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 31.00% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 223.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.94% to Rs 43.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 788.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.