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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 241.45 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 59.26% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 241.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales241.45203.42 19 OPM %7.548.01 -PBDT25.9617.31 50 PBT22.0513.86 59 NP16.4210.31 59

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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