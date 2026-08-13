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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 16.81 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 57.89% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.8116.43 2 OPM %2.562.74 -PBDT0.410.61 -33 PBT0.210.40 -48 NP0.160.38 -58

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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