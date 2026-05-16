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Pranik Logistics standalone net profit rises 0.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.61% to Rs 45.71 crore

Net profit of Pranik Logistics rose 0.50% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.61% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 7.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.47% to Rs 159.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.7130.15 52 159.73104.76 52 OPM %10.0212.17 -9.4111.34 - PBDT4.353.48 25 14.3811.42 26 PBT2.722.70 1 9.418.61 9 NP2.032.02 0 7.046.44 9

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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