Pranik Logistics standalone net profit rises 0.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.61% to Rs 45.71 crore

Net profit of Pranik Logistics rose 0.50% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.61% to Rs 45.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 7.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.47% to Rs 159.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.