Pranik Logistics standalone net profit rises 5.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 50.31 crore

Net profit of Pranik Logistics rose 5.70% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.3139.169.229.304.113.432.792.582.041.93

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