Pranik Logistics standalone net profit rises 5.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 50.31 croreNet profit of Pranik Logistics rose 5.70% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.3139.16 28 OPM %9.229.30 -PBDT4.113.43 20 PBT2.792.58 8 NP2.041.93 6
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