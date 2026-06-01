Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Prashant India reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.03 -100 0.010.11 -91 OPM %0-33.33 --3700.00-109.09 - PBDT-0.94-0.01 -9300 -3.83-0.12 -3092 PBT-0.94-0.03 -3033 -3.86-0.20 -1830 NP-0.92-0.03 -2967 6.37-0.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Exato Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Vital Chemtech consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the March 2026 quarter

ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 72.08% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story