Prasol Chemicals standalone net profit rises 150.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.70% to Rs 433.65 croreNet profit of Prasol Chemicals rose 150.70% to Rs 61.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 433.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales433.65319.56 36 OPM %20.8212.71 -PBDT90.1738.81 132 PBT83.5632.79 155 NP61.0224.34 151
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