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Prasol Chemicals standalone net profit rises 150.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.70% to Rs 433.65 crore

Net profit of Prasol Chemicals rose 150.70% to Rs 61.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 433.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales433.65319.56 36 OPM %20.8212.71 -PBDT90.1738.81 132 PBT83.5632.79 155 NP61.0224.34 151

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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