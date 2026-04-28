Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prataap Snacks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prataap Snacks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 418.06 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 418.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 34.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 1716.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1699.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales418.06398.53 5 1716.051699.08 1 OPM %4.931.23 -4.772.87 - PBDT20.695.36 286 83.6951.55 62 PBT3.81-11.02 LP 16.76-17.64 LP NP1.14-11.94 LP 9.72-34.27 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 0.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 267.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Coal India standalone net profit rises 75.74% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story