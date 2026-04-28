Prataap Snacks rises after recording turnaround performance in Q4

Prataap Snacks added 1.79% to Rs 1020.80 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in Q4 FY25.

Income from operations for the period under review was Rs 420.18 crore, an increase of 5% over Q4 FY25.

Operating EBITDA jumped over three times to Rs 20.59 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4.92 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 4.9% in Q4 FY26.

The company has registered a PAT of Rs 9.72 crore in FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 34.27 crore in FY25. Income from operations for the year ended on 31 March 2026 was Rs 1,724.65 crore, higher by 1% YoY.

Amit Kumat, MD, Prataap Snacks, said: "Topline growth during the quarter was supported by productivity led gains anchored on a deepening technology footprint, including SFA-led analytics, which have strengthened execution and enhanced market responsiveness. This was further complemented by continued expansion of our distribution network and stronger presence across emerging channels. We are also encouraged by the performance of recently launched products, with new flavours and variants receiving positive consumer acceptance. In parallel, we are making steady progress in driving higher pack sizes across select categories. We also delivered improved margins during the quarter, both on a year-on-year and sequential basis. This was enabled by favourable trends in certain input costs, alongside focused initiatives to enhance operating efficiencies and maintain disciplined cost management.