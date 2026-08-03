Prataap Snacks standalone net profit rises 257.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 490.43 croreNet profit of Prataap Snacks rose 257.97% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 490.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 408.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales490.43408.94 20 OPM %3.884.40 -PBDT19.6918.19 8 PBT3.361.04 223 NP2.470.69 258
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