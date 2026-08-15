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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pratik Panels standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Pratik Panels standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:59 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 1.72 crore

Net profit of Pratik Panels declined 62.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.721.72 0 OPM %-3.495.23 -PBDT0.120.27 -56 PBT0.120.27 -56 NP0.090.24 -63

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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