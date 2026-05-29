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Pratik Panels standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales rise 755.56% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net profit of Pratik Panels rose 171.43% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 755.56% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 550.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 252.61% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.080.36 756 10.793.06 253 OPM %12.660 -15.661.63 - PBDT0.550.22 150 2.360.34 594 PBT0.550.22 150 2.360.34 594 NP0.380.14 171 1.690.26 550

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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