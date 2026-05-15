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Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 151.06% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Pratiksha Chemicals reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 151.06% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.94% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.180.47 151 4.676.06 -23 OPM %50.85-965.96 --45.40-78.71 - PBDT0.70-4.49 LP -2.07-4.96 58 PBT0.70-4.72 LP -2.08-5.32 61 NP0.21-1.96 LP 4.99-7.66 LP

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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