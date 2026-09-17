Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg receives LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat
Praveg has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) dated 16 September 2026, through email from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat (TCGL) for developing rest shelter facilities for the Parade Contingent in the Statue of Unity (SOU) Area, including providing, erecting and furnishing the complete set-up with supporting infrastructure, and operation, maintenance and running of the premises for 13 days, from 20 October 2026 to 01 November 2026.

The total value of the contract is Rs 12.99 crore plus applicable GST.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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