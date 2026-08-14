Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 46.01 crore

Net Loss of Praveg reported to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 46.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.0139.398.0414.60-0.213.99-13.21-5.44-13.52-6.14

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