Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 73.60 crore

Net loss of Praveg reported to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 73.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 240.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.