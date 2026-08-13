Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 13.28 croreNet Loss of Precision Electronics reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.2822.26 -40 OPM %-5.053.50 -PBDT-1.900.06 PL PBT-2.99-0.38 -687 NP-2.36-0.28 -743
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