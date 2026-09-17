Precision Wires commences trial production of copper cathodes at Gujarat units

Precision Wires India said that it has commenced some trial production of copper cathodes at its copper refining/recycling plant located at Zaroli, Gujarat.

The company further informed that trials of some of the important equipment are still underway.

The commercial production is expected to start shortly in Q3 FY 2026-27 subject to receipt of all the final regulatory approvals, sanctions and permissions.

Precision Wires India is engaged in the manufacturing of enamelled round and rectangular copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors (CTC) and paper/mica/nomex insulated copper conductors (PICC). These products are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industries.

The company had reported 71.47% rise in net profit to Rs 46.45 crore on a 60.40% increase in revenue to Rs 1,770.48 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.