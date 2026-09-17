Precision Wires India commences trial production of copper cathodes at Zaroli plant

Commercial Production is expected to start shortly in Q3 FY 2026-27 subject to receipt of all the final regulatory approvals, Sanctions and permissions.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Commercial Production is expected to start shortly in Q3 FY 2026-27 subject to receipt of all the final regulatory approvals, Sanctions and permissions.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST