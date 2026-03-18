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Precision Wires India spurts on BIS certification for copper wire rods

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Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
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Precision Wires India jumped 6.67% to Rs 309.65 after the company announced that it has received BIS certification for manufacturing copper wire rods at its plant in Valvada, Valsad, Gujarat.

The certification has been granted in accordance with IS 12444 standards, enabling the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities in copper wire rods. The company added that it is awaiting the formal certificate copy from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Precision Wires said commercial production and dispatch of the product are expected to commence before the end of the current financial year. The copper wire rods will be primarily used for captive consumption.

Precision Wires India is engaged in the manufacturing of enamelled round and rectangular copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors (CTC) and paper/mica/nomex insulated copper conductors (PICC). These products are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industries.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 98.89% to Rs 37.69 crore on 36.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1336.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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