Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 71.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.40% to Rs 1770.48 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 71.47% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.40% to Rs 1770.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1770.481103.76 60 OPM %4.785.34 -PBDT70.1642.24 66 PBT61.8836.18 71 NP46.4527.09 71
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