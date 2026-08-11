Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 71.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.40% to Rs 1770.48 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 71.47% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.40% to Rs 1770.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1103.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1770.481103.764.785.3470.1642.2461.8836.1846.4527.09

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