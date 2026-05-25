Precision Wires India surges after Q4 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 55cr

Precision Wires India rallied 6.38% to Rs 442.75 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 45.58% to Rs 54.87 crore on 30.41% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,743.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 38.31% YoY to Rs 72.24 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 30.51% to Rs 1,690.60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,295.36 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1571.65 crore (up 21.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 15.57 crore (up 8.73% YoY), power & fuel expenses (up 5.2% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26. The board also approved the re-appointment of Krina Parekh as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from the companys forthcoming 37th annual general meeting (AGM). Additionally, the board sanctioned an unsecured working capital facility of up to Rs 190 crore from RBL Bank and approved the induction of Axis Bank as the companys fourth secured lender for a secured working capital facility of Rs 350 crore. Precision Wires India is engaged in the manufacturing of enamelled round and rectangular copper winding wires, continuously transposed conductors (CTC) and paper/mica/nomex insulated copper conductors (PICC). These products are primarily used in the electrical and electronics industries.