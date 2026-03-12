Precision Wires tumbles as Middle East conflict disrupts shipments

Precision Wires India declined 6.25% to Rs 321.50 after the company announced that it is re-routing shipments and putting in place alternate logistics arrangements amid intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

The company said the escalating tensions have begun to impact some of its domestic and overseas suppliers, leading to rising inflationary pressures across its supply chain.

The company said that its export consignments to the Middle East have also been affected. To mitigate the impact, it is re-routing shipments and establishing alternative logistics channels, which may result in higher shipping costs and longer lead times.

While company is diligently taking steps to monitor and mitigate these challenges, unforeseen risks and unavoidable circumstances may cause short-term fluctuations in the cost and availability of certain inputs.