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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 99.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 99.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 33.73% to Rs 19.67 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 99.45% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.73% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.6729.68 -34 OPM %1.8319.85 -PBDT1.196.50 -82 PBT-0.295.09 PL NP0.023.62 -99

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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