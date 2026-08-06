Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 99.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.73% to Rs 19.67 croreNet profit of Premco Global declined 99.45% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.73% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.6729.68 -34 OPM %1.8319.85 -PBDT1.196.50 -82 PBT-0.295.09 PL NP0.023.62 -99
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