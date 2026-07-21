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Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.12 25 OPM %-40.00-141.67 -PBDT0.25-0.17 LP PBT0.25-0.17 LP NP0.25-0.17 LP

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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