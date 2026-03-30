Premier Energies commissions 5.6 GW solar module facility in Telangana

Premier Energies has commissioned its 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur in Telangana, with trial production already underway.

Spread across 75 acres, the facility is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs, boosting the local economy and strengthening Indias clean energy manufacturing ecosystem. With this addition, the companys total solar module manufacturing capacity has increased to 11.1 GW, reinforcing its position among Indias largest solar manufacturers.

The newly commissioned plant features advanced automation and high-efficiency production lines capable of manufacturing four G12R TOPCon modules every 16 seconds. The facility integrates AI-powered fault detection systems to identify and rectify defects in real time, ensuring consistent quality, improved reliability, and enhanced performance. The use of TOPCon technology combined with Zero Busbar architecture enables higher energy yield, reduced optical losses, and improved durability, catering to both domestic and global markets.

Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director of Premier Energies The commissioning of this new hi-tech plant is a significant milestone in our journey toward a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem. By leveraging advanced technologies and scaling across the value chainfrom ingots to moduleswe are positioning ourselves to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solutions at scale and support Indias clean energy transition. Sudhir Reddy, chief strategy officer of the company, added, This facility strengthens our strategic roadmap to scale integrated manufacturing while aligning closely with Indias renewable energy ambitions. By investing in advanced technologies and expanding domestic capabilities, we are enhancing supply chain resilience and meeting growing global demand for high-efficiency solar solutions.

Premier Energies is a publicly listed company and one of Indias largest integrated solar manufacturers. It is undertaking a Rs 12,500 crore capital expenditure program over three years to more than double its solar manufacturing capacity, expand backward integration into ingots and wafers and diversify into inverters, transformers and battery systems. With a 30-year track record in solar manufacturing, Premier Energies is recognized for its commitment to technology innovation, sustainability, and an employee-centric culture, earning Great Place to Work certification for five consecutive years. Premier Energies reported a 53.44% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 391.62 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 255.22 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.02% YoY to Rs 1,936.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.