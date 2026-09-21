Premier Energies commissions 7GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh

Premier Energies has commissioned its 7 GW N-type TOPCon G12R solar cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh and starts trial runs, taking the company's total solar cell capacity to 10.6 GW ( India's largest cell manufacturer ). Spread across 101 acres and developed at a capital expenditure of Rs 3,293 crore, the facility is India's largest solar cell manufacturing plant.

Built for high-throughput, digitally enabled manufacturing, the facility can produce approximately 88,000 solar cells per hour. Advanced digital systems and artificial intelligence support predictive performance analysis, tighter process control and precision manufacturing, while fully automated transport, packing and packaging systems improve throughput, consistency and operating efficiency.