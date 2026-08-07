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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 50.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 50.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.25% to Rs 2462.59 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 50.45% to Rs 463.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.25% to Rs 2462.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1820.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2462.591820.74 35 OPM %29.0130.11 -PBDT716.01560.49 28 PBT620.38402.95 54 NP463.07307.79 50

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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