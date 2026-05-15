Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 64.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.60% to Rs 2230.30 crore

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 64.44% to Rs 456.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.60% to Rs 2230.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1620.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.11% to Rs 1509.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 937.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 7824.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6518.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.