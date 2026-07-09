Premier Energies gains after commissioning 5.6 GW solar module plant

Premier Energies rose 2.97% to Rs 1,074.90 after inaugurating its 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur, Telangana.

The company also broke ground for a 6 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility and an 18,000 MT per annum aluminium frames plant.

The new facility has increased Premier Energies' total solar module manufacturing capacity to 11.1 GW. The company said it will strengthen its presence in domestic and export markets.

The Seetharampur plant features G12R TOPCon module manufacturing lines. It also houses India's first Zero Bus Bar manufacturing unit. The facility uses AGV-enabled material handling and AI-powered quality inspection systems. The automated production lines can manufacture one solar module every four seconds.

The company said the proposed BESS and aluminium frames facilities will strengthen its clean energy manufacturing ecosystem. They are also expected to improve supply chain integration. Spread across 75 acres, the manufacturing campus is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs once fully operational. Premier Energies is one of Indias leading integrated solar manufacturers. The company manufactures high-eƯiciency solar cells and modules and is expanding its presence across the clean-energy value chain. The company reported 64.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.83 crore on 37.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,230.30 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.