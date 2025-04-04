Premier Energies incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Premier Energies announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Premier-Green Aluminium (PGAPL).

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, issued the Certificate of Incorporation for PGAPL on 3 April 2025.

PGAPL has been established to engage in the manufacturing, processing, and extruding of aluminum and its alloys into various products for captive consumption. The company will focus on producing aluminum frames and other related incidental products.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with an authorized share capital of Rs 10 lakh, divided into 1 lakh equity shares of Rs 1 each. The entire paid-up share capital of PGAPL will be held by Premier Energies, making PGAPL a wholly owned subsidiary and a related party.

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 03 April 2025, after market hours.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 255.22 crore in Q3 FY25, up 490.51% from Rs 43.22 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 140.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,713.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip dropped 5.23% to currently trade at Rs 847.35 on the BSE.

