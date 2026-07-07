Premier Energies secures orders worth Rs 3,011 crore in Q1 FY26

Premier Energies said that it has received orders aggregating Rs 3,011 crore in the April-June quarter.

The orders comprise supply of a total 1,846 MW solar cells and modules with delivery scheduled across FY 2027 and FY 2028.

The contracts have come from a mix of leading power producers, module manufacturers, EPC companies and other customers.

Premier Energies stated that this strong order inflow would support its growth strategy as the company is the company undertaking significant expansion of its manufacturing capacities.

The company has increased its module manufacturing capacity to 11.1 GW from 5.5, while solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to grow from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW by September 2026.