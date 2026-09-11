Premier Energies to form JV with RCT India for setting up 12 GWh BESS manufacturing facility

Premier Energies said that it has entered into a binding term sheet with RCT India, part of RCT Group, Germany, to form a joint venture (JV) to establish a 12 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The proposed facility will be developed through Premier Energies subsidiary, Premier Battery Technologies, with the first phase planned at 6 GWh.

The facility is expected to cater to the rapidly growing demand for energy storage across commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications in India and international markets.

The facility is also envisioned as an export-oriented manufacturing platform, with the partnership aiming to serve international markets from India.

For Premier Energies, the partnership represents a strategic step in its evolution from a leading solar cell and module manufacturer into a broader clean-energy company with capabilities spanning multiple segments of the renewable energy value chain. Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director, Premier Energies, said: "Energy storage is the need of the hour for the Indian power system. As India expands its renewable energy generation capacity, energy storage will play a critical role in enabling a reliable, resilient and sustainable power ecosystem. Our long-term partnership with RCT gives us access to this rapidly growing market. Our aim is to build globally competitive BESS products through this manufacturing platform in India, serving both domestic and international markets.