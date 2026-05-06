Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Premier Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Kriti Nutrients consolidated net profit rises 29.27% in the March 2026 quarter

United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 4.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 603.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story