Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.85% to Rs 102.56 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives declined 80.00% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.85% to Rs 102.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.56142.155.7214.687.0325.744.1622.823.0715.35

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