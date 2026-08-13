Premier Explosives consolidated net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.85% to Rs 102.56 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives declined 80.00% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.85% to Rs 102.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales102.56142.15 -28 OPM %5.7214.68 -PBDT7.0325.74 -73 PBT4.1622.82 -82 NP3.0715.35 -80
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