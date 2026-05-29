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Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 89.21 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 75.94% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 89.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.62% to Rs 45.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 388.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 417.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales89.2174.08 20 388.34417.45 -7 OPM %-0.4312.90 -9.9413.89 - PBDT11.658.96 30 77.3849.27 57 PBT8.826.03 46 65.6937.80 74 NP6.583.74 76 45.8128.70 60

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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