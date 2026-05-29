Premier Explosives reported a 75.96% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.58 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3.74 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 20.42% to Rs 89.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 8.82 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, up 46.27% from Rs 6.03 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 35.83% to Rs 93.14 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 68.57 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 48.85 crore (down 28.88% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 5.09% YoY to Rs 16.94 crore. Finance costs declined 35.14% YoY to Rs 0.72 crore during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.48% to Rs 45.82 crore on a 6.97% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 388.34 crore in FY26 over FY25. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the companys ensuing 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. The AGM date and record date/book closure for the purpose of dividend payment will be announced in due course.