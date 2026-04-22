Premier Explosives rallies after bagging Rs 350-cr international defence order

Premier Explosives jumped 8% to Rs 537.90 after it has secured an international order worth Rs 350.23 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the contract has been awarded by an international client for the supply of defence products.

The order is to be executed over a period of two years, reinforcing the companys presence in the global defence segment.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by an international entity and does not involve any related party transactions. It also confirmed that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

In a separate filing, Premier Explosives disclosed the cancellation of another international order for the supply of defence explosives.