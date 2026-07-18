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Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 51.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 87.33 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 51.33% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 87.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.3364.56 35 OPM %15.4814.95 -PBDT13.329.41 42 PBT12.148.24 47 NP9.086.00 51

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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