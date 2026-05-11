Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 53.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 80.75 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 53.49% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 80.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.62% to Rs 31.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 296.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.